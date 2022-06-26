Skip to main content

How to Watch FIA World Touring Car Cup: Aragón Race 2: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The FIA World Touring Car Cup heads to Spain this weekend for races at MotorLand Aragón.

The FIA World Touring Car Cup makes its fourth stop of the season when it takes its turn in Spain on Sunday.

Race Date: June 26, 2022

Race Time: 9:15 a.m. ET

TV: beIN SPORTS Xtra

Live Stream FIA World Touring Car Cup: Aragón Race 2 on fuboTV: Start your free trial now!

The race takes place at MotorLand Aragón near Alcañiz in the northeast of the country and has been a popular addition to the WTCR schedule when it hosted the inaugural WTCR Race of Spain in 2020. Despite huge enthusiasm for the city-based Circuito Guadalupe from 1965, growing safety requirements and difficulties staging top-level events meant time was called on racing through the streets in 2003, which led to the MotorLand Aragón project. 

Former F1 driver Pedro de la Rosa collaborated with circuit designer Hermann Tilke on the track layout, which was inaugurated in September 2009 and has staged the Gran Premio de Aragón de MotoGP since 2010 according to fiawtcr.com.

Last year's winners included Gabriele Tarquini (ITA) BRC Hyundai N LUKOIL Squadra Corse, Hyundai Elantra N TCR in race one and Frédéric Vervisch (BEL) Comtoyou Team Audi Sport, Audi RS 3 LMS in race two.

This year Mikel Azcona comes into the race at the top of the season's standings with 85 points. He is currently 10 points up on Nestor Girolami and is looking to increase his lead with a good showing this weekend.

Regional restrictions may apply.

Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
