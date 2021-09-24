September 24, 2021
How to Watch Boston College at North Carolina in NCAA Field Hockey: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

No. 5 Boston College looks to pick up its first ACC win when it travels to No. 7 North Carolina on Friday afternoon.
The Boston College field hockey team enters Friday's battle against North Carolina with a 7-1 record but 0-1 in the ACC after a 3-1 loss to Syracuse. The loss to the Orange was a blow to an Eagles team looking to win a conference title amid a pack of contenders.

How to Watch Boston College at North Carolina:

Game Date: Sept. 24, 2021

Game Time: 4 p.m. ET

TV: NESN Plus

Live stream the Boston College at North Carolina match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The No. 5 Eagles rebounded from last Friday's loss to No. 12 Syracuse with an overtime win against New Hampshire. They will look to get back on track in the ACC with a win against No. 7 North Carolina, which has struggled against top teams this year.

North Carolina has won the national championship in field hockey for three straight seasons and only lost one time the last three years. This season, though, the Tar Heels surpassed that total in their first two matches, with losses against No. 1 Michigan and No. 2 Iowa. 

The Tar Heels have s also lost Saint Joseph's and come into their ACC opener 4-3. A win against Boston College could help get them back on track.

Both of these teams expect to compete with No. 4 Louisville for the ACC title and so will want a win Friday to take a step in that direction.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

September
24
2021

TV CHANNEL: NESN Plus
Time
4:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)


Field Hockey

