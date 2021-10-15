Princeton looks for its fourth straight win when it hosts Cornell in Ivy League action Friday.

Cornell and Princeton have not shied away from playing some of the best teams in the country, and they will get another test when they battle each other on Friday.

How to Watch Cornell at Princeton in Women's College Field Hockey:

Match Date: Oct. 15, 2021

Match Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN U (G)

Live stream the Cornell at Princeton match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Princeton is trying to protect its perfect Ivy League record and keep pace with a Harvard team that is also undefeated. The Tigers have taken down Dartmouth, Yale and Penn in conference play so far.

The Tigers' only losses this year have been to either Big Ten or ACC schools, and all of them have been ranked inside the Top 25. They have used that experience so far in the Ivy League in winning their first three matches.

Cornell will look to give Princeton its first loss and move into a tie with the Tigers for second place. The Big Red are currently 2-1 in the Ivy League after beating Columbia and Dartmouth but dropping their match against Penn 2-1.

The last time these two schools played was in 2019 when Princeton won 3-0. They will look to do the same on Friday and stay perfect in the Ivy League.

Regional restrictions may apply.