    • October 10, 2021
    How to Watch Liberty at North Carolina in Women's Field Hockey: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    No. 10 Liberty looks for its seventh straight win when it travels to No. 9 North Carolina on Sunday afternoon.
    College field hockey fans get a treat Sunday afternoon with a top 10 matchup between Liberty and North Carolina. The two schools step out of conference for what should be a great game to end the week.

    How to Watch Liberty at North Carolina in Field Hockey:

    Game Date: Oct. 10, 2021

    Game Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

    TV: ACC Network (G)

    Live stream the Liberty at North Carolina game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Since losing two straight to top 10 Northwestern and Louisville in back-to-back matches, Liberty has rolled off six straight wins. During this stretch, the team has given up just four goals and looked dominant.

    The competition ramps up Sunday when Liberty travels to defending national champion North Carolina. The Tar Heels have also played well lately, winning six of their last seven matches. The one loss, though, was a 5-0 setback to Syracuse.

    North Carolina is still a very good team but is having a down year in its terms. The Tar Heels have been absolutely dominant in women's field hockey over the last three years, but this year they already have four losses.

    It is a strange place for the Tar Heels and one they aren't used to, but they are still going to be a tough match for anyone. 

    Liberty will hope it can take advantage of the fact that UNC is a bit vulnerable this year and pick up a huge win.

