September 24, 2021
How to Watch Maryland at Indiana in NCAA Women's Field Hockey: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Maryland and Indiana are both looking for their first Big Ten win when they play Friday afternoon in an NCAA Women's Field Hockey matchup.
Maryland heads to Indiana to take on the Hoosiers in NCAA Women's Field Hockey and looking for their first Big Ten win. The Terrapins are currently ranked ninth in the national poll, but they dropped their conference opener to Penn State in overtime 3-2. It was just their second loss of the year as they also lost to Boston College 3-2 to start the year.

How to Watch Maryland at Indiana:

Game Date: Sept. 24, 2021

Game Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV: Big Ten Network

Live stream the Maryland at Indiana match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Maryland did bounce back with a big 4-3 overtime win over No. 17 Princeton. The Terrapins scored a goal late in the fourth quarter to tie it and scored again in overtime to take down the Tigers. 

The match against Princeton was Maryland's sixth time this year they played a ranked opponent. Their schedule has been tough, but it has gotten them ready for a very good Big Ten conference.

Indiana comes in less heralded than the Terrapins, but they still have a good team. The Hoosiers are 5-3 and have a win over Miami (OH), who was ranked at the time. 

Indiana, like Maryland, dropped their Big Ten opener. The Hoosiers were beaten by No. 2 Iowa 3-0. They played the Hawkeyes tough, but two second-quarter goals were enough to put the Hoosiers away. 

Indiana also played No. 6 Louisville tightly the game before their Iowa game, losing that one 1-0. The Hoosiers are hoping their close calls will translate to wins and their match with Maryland is a perfect opportunity to change the trend.

Maryland will be the favorite in this game, but don't count out Indiana on their home field. This should be an entertaining game on Friday afternoon.

Regional restrictions may apply.

Field Hockey

How to Watch Maryland at Indiana in NCAA Women's Field Hockey

