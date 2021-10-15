    • October 15, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
    Search
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Michigan at Iowa in Women's College Field Hockey: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Top-ranked Iowa hosts the second-best team in the nation when Michigan comes to town.
    Author:

    The last two unbeaten teams in the country meet in a colossal matchup Friday afternoon. 

    Iowa and Michigan have proven to be the two best teams in the country so far this year, and on Friday, they get to show who is better.

    How to Watch Michigan at Iowa in Women's College Field Hockey

    Match Date: Oct. 15, 2021

    Match Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

    TV: Big Ten Network

    Live stream the Michigan at Iowa match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Michigan is 11-0 on the year and coming off five straight Top 25 wins in a row. The last two were victories against No. 6 Northwestern 2-1 in overtime and against No. 3 Louisville 2-1 on Sunday.

    The Wolverines lost to North Carolina in the national championship last year but are proving they are ready to make another run at a title the year.

    Iowa is playing just as well as the Wolverines and sit at 14-0. The Hawkeyes also own a five-match winning streak against ranked teams from earlier this year.

    The Hawkeyes' defense has been awesome this year, as it has only given up six total goals in 14 matches. Three of those were in one match against Wake Forest.

    Both Michigan and Iowa have defeated North Carolina, Wake Forest and Louisville in non-conference matchups. They have both beaten the best teams in the country and have proven they are the two strongest programs in the nation thus far.

    This could be the match of the year and even a possible national championship preview.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    15
    2021

    Michigan at Iowa in Women's College Field Hockey

    TV CHANNEL: Big Ten Network
    Time
    3:00
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    USATSI_16934381
    Field Hockey

    How to Watch Michigan at Iowa in Women's College Field Hockey

    48 seconds ago
    Soccer Ball
    Ligue 1

    How to Watch Paris Saint-Germain vs. Angers

    10 minutes ago
    brittney-griner
    SI Guide

    After Taurasi’s Game 2 Magic, Pivotal Game 3 Looms in WNBA Finals

    21 minutes ago
    Ohio State Buckeyes fans cheer after the team recovered a fumble by Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Jack Coan during the fourth quarter of the NCAA football game at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019. Ohio State won 38-7. Osu19wis Ac 50
    Bundesliga

    How to Watch Hoffenheim vs. Koln

    45 minutes ago
    USATSI_16945853
    Tennis

    How to Watch BNP Paribas Open, ATP Quarterfinal 3 & 4

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_16327421
    Golf

    How to Watch SAS Championship, First Round

    1 hour ago
    HS Football Fans
    Womens College Hockey

    How to Watch New Hampshire vs. Boston College

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_16384771
    Golf

    How to Watch Estrella Damm N.A. Andalucia Masters, Second Round

    7 hours ago
    Volleyball Fans
    NCAA Women's Volleyball

    How to Watch Huskies vs. Ducks

    17 hours ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy