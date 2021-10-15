Top-ranked Iowa hosts the second-best team in the nation when Michigan comes to town.

The last two unbeaten teams in the country meet in a colossal matchup Friday afternoon.

Iowa and Michigan have proven to be the two best teams in the country so far this year, and on Friday, they get to show who is better.

How to Watch Michigan at Iowa in Women's College Field Hockey

Match Date: Oct. 15, 2021

Match Time: 3:00 p.m. ET

TV: Big Ten Network

Live stream the Michigan at Iowa match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Michigan is 11-0 on the year and coming off five straight Top 25 wins in a row. The last two were victories against No. 6 Northwestern 2-1 in overtime and against No. 3 Louisville 2-1 on Sunday.

The Wolverines lost to North Carolina in the national championship last year but are proving they are ready to make another run at a title the year.

Iowa is playing just as well as the Wolverines and sit at 14-0. The Hawkeyes also own a five-match winning streak against ranked teams from earlier this year.

The Hawkeyes' defense has been awesome this year, as it has only given up six total goals in 14 matches. Three of those were in one match against Wake Forest.

Both Michigan and Iowa have defeated North Carolina, Wake Forest and Louisville in non-conference matchups. They have both beaten the best teams in the country and have proven they are the two strongest programs in the nation thus far.

This could be the match of the year and even a possible national championship preview.

