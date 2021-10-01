October 1, 2021
How to Watch North Carolina at Syracuse in College Field Hockey: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

North Carolina heads to Syracuse in a huge ACC field hockey battle.
For the first time in years, North Carolina has looked beatable. The Tar Heels have lost more matches this year than they have in the previous three years combined.

How to Watch: North Carolina at Syracuse

Match Date: Oct. 1, 2021

Match Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV: ACC Network (Local)

Live stream the North Carolina at Syracuse match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Though they may look vulnerable this year, the Tar Heels are still not going to go down without a fight. After losing their first two matches and three of their first five, the Tar Heels have rolled off four straight wins and dominated in all of them, including a 6-1 blowout of then-No. 3 Boston College.

Their opponent on Friday, though, is a definite step up in competition. The Tar Heels have feasted on weaker competition, but Syracuse is not one of those teams. 

The Orange are on a four-match winning streak that includes a win over Boston College. Syracuse has climbed to No. 11 in the current polls and seems poised to take down North Carolina and compete for the top spot of the ACC with Louisville.

This should be a great match, and looks like it could be very low-scoring. The Tar Heels seemed to have found their offense lately, but it will still be tough to score on the Orange.

Regional restrictions may apply.

October
1
2021

North Carolina at Syracuse in NCAA Women's Field Hockey

TV CHANNEL: ACC Network (Local)
Time
4:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

