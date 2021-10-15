North Carolina visits Wake Forest on Friday night with both teams trying to rebound from losses.

North Carolina is trying to find its form from the past couple of years as the 2021 season has been a tough one for the Tar Heels. They are 2-1 in the ACC but coming off a tough 4-0 loss to Liberty on Sunday.

How to Watch North Carolina at Wake Forest in Women's College Field Hockey:

Match Date: Oct. 15, 2021

Match Time: 5:00 p.m. ET

TV: ACC Network (National)

Live stream the North Carolina at Wake Forest match on fuboTV.

The loss dropped UNC's overall record to just 8-5. It's an uncharacteristic mark for a Tar Heels team that has won four straight national championships and lost one total match in the last three years.

Wake Forest has also struggled in the ACC so far, as it is just 1-3 with its only win coming against last-place Duke.

The Demon Deacons have played well, but they just can't secure wins. In their last match, they lost to ACC-undefeated Syracuse 2-1 when they gave up a late goal in the fourth quarter.

Both of these schools are desperate for wins, which should make this a terrific match. Be sure to watch live to see which team bounces back to a win.

