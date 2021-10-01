How to Watch Wake Forest at Louisville in College Field Hockey

Wake Forest hits the road Friday as it heads to Louisville to take on the favorite to win the ACC. The Demon Deacons have gotten off to a 1-1 start in the ACC after beating Duke and losing to Virginia.

How to Watch: Wake Forest at Louisville

Match Date: Oct. 1, 2021

Match Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

TV: Marquee Sports Network

Live stream the Wake Forest at Louisville match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The loss to Virginia evened their overall record at 4-4. Their record may not look great, but all of their losses have come to ranked teams. The Demon Deacons have played well this year but will have to play their best match of the year if they want to take down No. 3 Louisville.

The Cardinals have been fantastic this year, losing just a single match. That loss was a 2-0 setback to No. 1 Iowa. The Cardinals have not shied away from playing great teams this year, as six of their last seven matches have been against teams in the Top 25.

Louisville is playing like one of the best teams in the country and has a great record despite having such a tough schedule. The Cardinals will need to make sure they are not looking ahead to their trip to No. 2 Michigan next week when they host Wake Forest on Friday.

If they are caught looking ahead, Wake Forest has enough talent to knock them off. This is a match that could be especially intriguing if the Demon Deacons are up for the challenge.

Expect this match to be closer than it might seem judging by their respective records.

Regional restrictions may apply.