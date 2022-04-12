France vs. Slovenia Stream

France has dominated Group I in the first seven matches of the qualifying tournament with seven straight victories giving the squad 21 points to go along with 39 goals scored and just three goals conceded. Slovenia is No. 2 in the group with 14 points and a 4-2-1 record, with that only defeat coming at the hands of France in September of last year.

How to Watch France vs. Slovenia Today:

Match Date: April 12, 2022

Match Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV Channel: beIN SPORTS Xtra

Live Stream France vs. Slovenia on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

France is coming off of a 2-1 defeat of Wales thanks to goals from Wendie Renard and Marie-Antoinette Katoto. The French team has played very well in Group I, with significant victories over its rivals. The club won 10-0 over Greece, 11-0 over Estonia, and 5-0, and 6-0 over Kazakhstan.

In the reverse fixture against Slovenia, France came away with a thrilling 3-2 finish where Amel Majri scored a penalty kick in the 94th minute to secure all three points for Les Bleus.

Tune in to beIN SPORTS Xtra at 3 p.m. ET to catch the action.

Regional restrictions may apply.