How to Watch France vs. Wales

UEFA's qualifying competition for the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup will continue Tuesday with the top two teams in Group I, France and Wales, facing off.

France comes in with 15 points through five matches as it has won each of its games, most recently defeating Kazakhstan 6–0.

All six French goals in that contest came from a different player.

Overall, France has scored 35 goals while allowing just two, with both of those coming in a 3–2 win over Slovenia.

As for Wales, the team has four wins and a draw so far and has allowed just one goal in this competition, which came in a 1–1 draw against Slovenia.

Wales won its most recent match against Greece by a 5–0 margin, with Ceri Holland scoring two of those goals to lead the Welsh squad.

France has lost just one match this year, suffering a 2–0 defeat in a friendly that the team played in April. The team has never finished better than fourth in the World Cup, but is playing like a team that could contend in 2023.

Wales has never qualified for the World Cup but is in line to finish second in the group and make it to the playoff, where it will have a chance to earn a spot.

