Scotland vs. Spain Stream: Watch FIFA online, TV channel

How to Watch Scotland vs. Spain: Live Stream, TV Channel

The 2023 FIFA World Cup Qualifying for women features Scotland taking on Spain today.

Neither Spain nor Scotland reached a FIFA Women’s World Cup final or even the final four since 1991, which both countries aim to do in 2023. The qualifying matches have been taking place for months now. These clubs played each other late last year and are now squaring off again today.

How to Watch Escocia - España today:

Game Date: April 12, 2022

Game Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

TV: Teledeporte

Spain put on a clinic against Scotland the last time these two clubs played in November 2021.

Spain controlled the first five minutes of the match to Scotland's credit and had a good scoring opportunity early, but squandering led to Spain’s momentum. The club scored its first goal just before the 20-minute mark, and then the onslaught began.

In 2019, Spain was in Group B while Scotland was in Group D, both qualifying for the World Cup, but only Spain made it out of group play before losing to the United States in the round of 16.

Both of these clubs are focused and have to be looking to make it further this year.

How To Watch

April
12
2022

Scotland vs. Spain

TV CHANNEL: Teledeporte
Time
2:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
