The 2022 World Cup draw is here, with nations across the world being informed of their groups for the prestigious soccer event.

On Monday, Nov. 21, the 2022 World Cup will finally kick off in Qatar, giving soccer fans across the world a level of excitement they only feel once every four years. Before we get there, however, we'll need to do the World Cup draw, which will separate teams into groups of four from various different pots.

How to Watch the 2022 World Cup Draw today:

Game Date: April 1, 2022

Game Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 1

Each group will have one country from four different pots, called pots one through four, in an attempt to evenly spread out the talent and to avoid having one group with four of the top soccering nations in the world. Even with those measures, however, every World Cup, we end up with one Group of Death that is clearly a cut above the rest, talent-wise.

So far, 29 teams have qualified for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar with three more spots remaining, which will be decided through inter-federation playoffs in June. This is how the teams that have qualified have been split up in the pots.

In Pot 1, we have Qatar (as hosts), Belgium, Brazil, France, Argentina, England, Spain and Portugal.

In Pot 2, Denmark, the Netherlands, Germany, Mexico, the United States, Switzerland, Croatia and Uruguay.

In Pot 3, Senegal, Iran, Japan, Morocco, Serbia, Poland, South Korea and Tunisia.

Finally, Pot 4 has Saudi Arabia, Ecuador, Ghana, Cameroon and Canada.

The final three spots, all of which will be placed in Pot 4, will go to either Costa Rica or New Zealand, Peru, the United Arab Emirates or Australia, and Wales, Ukraine or Scotland.

Still, on Friday, we get a pretty clear picture of how the groups will break down for the 2022 World Cup, which will be thrilling to watch unfold in its own right.

To catch the World Cup draw, tune to FOX Sports 1 at 12:00 p.m. ET on April 1.

