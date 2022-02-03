Al Jazira Club and AS Pirae face each other for the first time on Thursday at the Mohammed Bin Zayed Stadium in the first round of the FIFA Club World Cup.

With this being the first time Al Jazira Club of the United Arab Emirates and AS Pirae of Tahiti have faced each other, it promises to be an exciting match.

How to Watch Al Jazira Club vs. AS Pirae Today:

Game Date: Feb. 3, 2022

Game Time: 11:30 a.m. ET

TV: FOX Deportes

Live Stream Al Jazira Club vs. AS Pirae on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Al Jazira will be the first Emirati club to compete in the FIFA Club World Cup for the second time. After winning the UAE Pro League title in 2020-21, the Abu Dhabi team will represent the host federation. Last time round in 2017, the club enjoyed a memorable run.

Wins over Auckland City and then Urawa Red Diamonds saw the club reach the semifinals where it was narrowly beaten 2-1 by Real Madrid. Unable to recover from the loss, Al Jazira was then outplayed 4-1 by Mexican club Pachuca in the third place match.

Meanwhile, Pirae's ticket to the Club World Cup was originally assigned to Auckland City. However, the Australian side has withdrawn from the competition due to travel limitations inside the nation.

As a result, the Tahiti-based outfit will debut at the tournament. The winner of this match will face Saudi team Al Hilal in the second round.

Regional restrictions may apply.