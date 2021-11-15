Skip to main content
    • November 15, 2021
    How to Watch Albania vs. Andorra: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    A pair of eliminated teams look to end UEFA World Cup qualifying competition on a high note.
    Both Albania and Andorra already have been eliminated from World Cup contention, but the teams still will have pride on the line when they face off in UEFA qualifying on Monday.

    How to Watch Albania vs. Andorra Today:

    Match Date: Nov. 15, 2021

    Match Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

    TV: TUDNxtra 6

    Live Stream Albania vs. Andorra on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    For Albania, this match offers it a chance to lock up third place in Group I, which would tie its best showing in the group stage with 1986 and 2018. A win would give Albania its sixth win of the tournament, which would make this its best showing ever in terms of wins.

    While Albania has never qualified for a World Cup, it's been on an upward trajectory lately. 

    As for Andorra, it sits fifth in Group I, with two wins in nine matches. Another team with no previous World Cup appearances, a win on Monday would give the team its best showing in World Cup qualifying, though it's worth noting that the team didn't enter the qualifying tournament until 2002.

    Albania won the first meeting of these clubs by a 1–0 margin, with Ermir Lenjani scoring the only goal of the match just before the half. Albania outshot Andorra 14–2, while holding the ball for 74% of the match.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

