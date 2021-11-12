Skip to main content
    • November 12, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Andorra vs. Poland: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    With an automatic bid to the 2022 World Cup still in reach, Poland faces Andorra in qualifying competition on Friday.
    Poland is three points back of England in Group I with two games left for each team. On Friday, the Polish side will face Andorra in a UEFA qualifier for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

    How to Watch Andorra vs. Poland Today:

    Match Date: Nov. 12, 2021

    Match Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

    TV: TUDNxtra 4

    Live Stream Andorra vs. Poland on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Poland enters this game with five wins in eight games and a plus-17 goal differential.

    In 2018, Poland returned to the World Cup after a two-event absence but wasn't able to make it out of the group stage. In fact, Poland's last trip out of the group stage at the World Cup was back in 1986, when it made it to the Round of 16.

    Andorra is fifth in Group I with two wins, both against San Marino. The team has never qualified for the World Cup, with half of its group stage wins coming this year.

    The team hasn't won any match since 2020 against a team that wasn't San Marino.

    Poland won the first meeting of these teams by a 3-0 margin. Robert Lewandowski scored two goals in the win, with Karol Świderski putting in a final goal in the 88th minute.

    Poland was dominant in the match, taking 26 shots to Andorra's one and holding the ball for 86% of the match.

