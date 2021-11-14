Skip to main content
    • November 14, 2021
    How to Watch Armenia vs. Germany: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Armenia looks to wrap up its best group stage performance since 1998 on a positive note when it faces Germany on Sunday.
    Technically, Armenia is still alive in the race to make it to the second round of UEFA qualifying, as a win on Saturday would give it 15 points, which would tie the country for second if North Macedonia and Romania lose. But the 18-goal gap in goal differential makes that essentially an impossible task, especially against first-place Germany.

    How to Watch Armenia vs. Germany Today:

    Match Date: Nov. 14, 2021

    Match Time: 11:50 a.m. ET

    TV: TUDN

    Live Stream Armenia vs. Germany on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    The German side has already locked up first place, winning eight of its nine matches so far. Germany will once again compete in the World Cup, something it has done in every World Cup aside from 1930 when it didn't enter, and 1950, when it was banned from entering. In 2018, Germany failed to get out of the group stage for the first time, finishing 22nd overall.

    Armenia has three wins during the group stage but has scored just eight goals. The team has never made it to the World Cup but is positioned for its best group stage finish since 1998 when it also finished fourth in its group.

    The first meeting of these teams was dominated by Germany, with Serge Gnabry's two goals putting Germany ahead 2-0 by the 15th minute. The German side ultimately won 6-0, taking 23 shots to Armenia's three and holding the ball for 77% of the match.

    How To Watch

    Armenia vs. Germany

    TV CHANNEL: TUDN
    11:50
    AM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
