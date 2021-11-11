Skip to main content
    • November 11, 2021
    How to Watch Armenia vs. Macedonia: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    World Cup qualifying resumes on Thursday, with Armenia and Macedonia meeting in a Group J battle. Both teams are looking to qualify for their first World Cup.
    UEFA qualifying for the 2022 FIFA World Cup resumes Thursday, with a pair of Group J squads meeting. Both Macedonia and Armenia come into this game with 12 points, which puts them one point back of Romania in the fight for second place in the group behind Germany.

    Match Date: Nov. 11, 2021

    Match Time: 11:45 a.m. ET

    TV: TUDNxtra 3

    Live Stream Armenia vs. Macedonia on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    This is the second meeting of these teams, with the first match resulting in a scoreless draw back in September.

    Since that match, Armenia has struggled, with two losses and two draws. After winning its first three matches of the group stage, the team hasn't managed to collect another victory.

    As for Macedonia, the team is coming off of a 4-0 loss to Germany, but defeated Liechtenstein 4-0 in the match before that with four different players scoring a goal. It outshot Liechtenstein 26-2 in that contest and held possession for 80% of the match.

    13 teams from this tournament will advance to the World Cup. Catching Germany won't happen to grab the automatic bid, but a win by one of these teams would put it in a great position to advance to the playoff stage. 

