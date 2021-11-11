World Cup qualifying resumes on Thursday, with Armenia and North Macedonia meeting in a Group J battle. Both teams are looking to qualify for their first World Cup.

UEFA qualifying for the 2022 FIFA World Cup resumes Thursday, with a pair of Group J squads meeting. Both North Macedonia and Armenia come into this game with 12 points, which puts them one point back of Romania in the fight for second place in the group behind Germany.

How to Watch Armenia vs. North Macedonia Today:

Match Date: Nov. 11, 2021

Match Time: 11:45 a.m. ET

TV: TUDNxtra 3

This is the second meeting of these teams, with the first match resulting in a scoreless draw back in September.

Since that match, Armenia has struggled, with two losses and two draws. After winning its first three matches of the group stage, the team hasn't managed to collect another victory.

As for North Macedonia, the team is coming off of a 4-0 loss to Germany but defeated Liechtenstein 4-0 in the match before that with four different players scoring a goal. It outshot Liechtenstein 26-2 in that contest and held possession for 80% of the match.

Thirteen teams from this tournament will advance to the World Cup. Catching Germany to snag the automatic bid won't happen, but a win by one of these teams would put it in a great position to advance to the playoff stage.

