Australia and Peru will meet today to determine the final spot in Group D of the 2022 World Cup.

In the World Cup Qualification Inter-Confederation Playoffs, Australia and Peru meet for the first time since June 2018. The last meeting between these two clubs was in the World Cup where Peru won 2-0 in the group stage, but neither country made it out of the group as Denmark and the eventual champion, France, advanced.

How to Watch Australia vs. Peru Today:

Match Date: June 13, 2022

Match Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 1

Live Stream Australia vs. Peru on fuboTV:

Australia just finished its World Cup Qualification with the AFC and most recently defeated the United Arab Emirates 2-1. Scoring in the match for Australia was Jackson Irvine in the 53rd minute and Ajdin Hrustić with the game-winning goal in the 84th minute.

Peru’s most recent match was an international friendly against New Zealand where Peru won 1-0. Scoring the lone goal in the match was Gianluca Lapadula in the 69th minute.

The winner of the match will claim a World Cup spot and will be in Group D with Denmark, France and Tunisia. Regardless of who wins the match today, the winning team will look for a better result in group play than it had in 2018 with Denmark and France in the group once again.

