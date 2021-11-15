Skip to main content
    November 15, 2021
    How to Watch Austria vs. Moldova: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Austria looks to get some momentum before it heads to the playoff round of World Cup qualifying competition.
    Both Austria and Moldova have been eliminated from UEFA Group F, but Austria will still advance to the World Cup qualifying playoff round via the Nations League. Can it get some momentum Monday against winless Moldova?

    Match Date: Nov. 15, 2021

    Match Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

    TV: TUDNxtra 4

    The UEFA playoff format will feature the 10 runners up from the group stage followed by the best two Nations League group winners. Austria is one of those, meaning the team is still alive in the race to make the 2022 World Cup.

    Austria hasn't appeared in the World Cup since 1998, when it failed to get out of the group stage.

    Moldova has one point in this tournament via a tie, but has lost its other eight matches and has a minus-22 goal differential.

    The team will once again miss the World Cup. It has never finished better than fifth in group play and appears set to win no matches in qualifying for the second cycle in a row barring an upset over Austria on Monday.

    In the first meeting of these teams, Austria came away with a 2–0 victory, with Christoph Baumgartner and Marko Arnautovic each scoring a goal. Austria held possession for 71% of the match and has as many shots on target (four) as Moldova had total shot attempts.

