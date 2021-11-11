UEFA qualifying continues with Luxembourg facing Azerbaijan in a Group A battle for 2022 World Cup Qualifying in Europe.

While Luxembourg (six points) and Azerbaijan (one point) are both eliminated already in FIFA World Cup qualifying, the two countries still have to face on Thursday in a match that will give some needed experience to both squads.

How to Watch Azerbaijan vs. Luxembourg Today:

Match Date: Nov. 11, 2021

Match Time: 11:45 a.m. ET

TV: TUDNxtra 1

Azerbaijan's best result through seven matches is a draw against Ireland. It has otherwise dropped its other six contests.

Meanwhile, Luxembourg comes into this match with two wins in six matches, as it defeated Ireland in March and then beat Azerbaijan 2-1 in September.

In that contest, Luxembourg took an early 2-0 lead, with Mica Pinto scoring in the eighth minute and then Gerson Rodrigues scoring in the 28th minute on a penalty kick.

Azerbaijan got things closer with an Emin Mahmudov goal in the 67th minute.

Luxembourg won the shot battle 16-8, despite trailing in possession time and pass accuracy.

With both teams eliminated from World Cup contention, the two countries will continue to each have zero World Cup appearances all-time. Luxembourg only has six wins in 135 World Cup qualifying matches, while Azerbaijan has seven wins in 65 qualifiers.

