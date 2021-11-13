Belgium is flying high in World Cup qualifying and is looking to wrap up a spot in Qatar as when it takes on Estonia on Saturday.

The 2022 World Cup qualification campaign resumes Saturday when Belgium will host Estonia. A win would guarantee Belgium a first-place finish in Group E and a place in Qatar.

The Red Devils will elevate themselves above their peers provided they can secure a fifth consecutive qualifying win at King Baudouin Stadium.

How to Watch Belgium vs. Estonia Today

Game Date: Nov. 13, 2021

Game Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

TV: TUDNxtra 1

Live Stream: You can stream the match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Roberto Martínez's side is five points in front of second-place Czech Republic and third-place Wales with two matches to play. Two wins could lift Wales to first if Belgium drop at least five of the next six points on offer.

Romelu Lukaku will be absent for Belgium on Saturday, but captain Eden Hazard will look to supplement the attack in his absence.

Christian Benteke looks most likely to lead Belgium’s line with Michy Batshuayi also injured. Youri Tielemans, Jeremy Doku, Toby Alderweireld and Thomas Vermaelen are also absent from the squad.

Estonia will be missing defender Märten Kuusk due to suspension, but Thomas Häberli’s side can climb no higher than their current position of fourth despite a 0–0 draw with Wales and a 2–0 win at home against Belarus during the last international break.