Skip to main content

How to Watch Venezuela vs. Bolivia: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Bolivia looks to win its second match in a row when it faces Venezuela in CONMEBOL World Cup qualifying.

World Cup qualifying is in full swing as Bolivia is aiming to win its second straight match.

How to Watch Venezuela vs Bolivia Today:

Match Date: Jan. 28, 2022

Match Time: 6:45 p.m. ET

TV: fubo Sports Network 3

Live stream the Venezuela vs Bolivia match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Bolivia is favored to win against Venezuela, which sits near the bottom of the CONMEBOL standings.

If Bolivia wins this match against Venezuela, it can gain some ground in the South American standings. It is separated by two points from the No. 4 spot, which is held by a very solid Colombia group.

Venezuela has never qualified for a World Cup.

Bolivia's dominance has been on display for the last few matches. It has won three of its last four matches and will look to continue that level of play in today's game against Venezuela.

Tune in at 6:45 p.m ET Friday to see if Venezuela can pull off the upset, or if Bolivia will cruise to an easy victory.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

January
28
2022

Bolivia vs Venezuela

TV CHANNEL: fubo Sports Network 3
Time
6:45
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

soccer fans
FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifying

How to Watch Venezuela vs. Bolivia

2 minutes ago
Colombia Brazil Soccer
CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifying 2022

How to Watch Colombia vs. Peru

1 hour ago
ashleigh-barty
SI Guide

Ashleigh Barty, Danielle Collins Face Off in Australian Open Final

1 hour ago
Nantes Lorient
Coupe de France

How to Watch Nantes vs. Brest

1 hour ago
Denmark Handball
2022 EHF European Handball Championship

How to Watch European Handball Championship: Sweden vs France

2 hours ago
baseball field
International Baseball

How to Watch Venezuela vs Colombia

2 hours ago
Horse Racing 2
Horse Racing

How to Watch America's Day at the Races

2 hours ago
Vermont Women's Hockey
Women's College Hockey

How to Watch Vermont at Northeastern in Women's College Hockey

2 hours ago
Mar 20, 2019; Salt Lake City, UT, USA; General overall view of a basketball approaching the rim and net before the first round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at Vivint Smart Home Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Basketball

How to Watch Treviso vs Trieste

2 hours ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy