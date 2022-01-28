Bolivia looks to win its second match in a row when it faces Venezuela in CONMEBOL World Cup qualifying.

How to Watch Venezuela vs Bolivia Today:

Match Date: Jan. 28, 2022

Match Time: 6:45 p.m. ET

TV: fubo Sports Network 3

Live stream the Venezuela vs Bolivia match on fuboTV:

Bolivia is favored to win against Venezuela, which sits near the bottom of the CONMEBOL standings.

If Bolivia wins this match against Venezuela, it can gain some ground in the South American standings. It is separated by two points from the No. 4 spot, which is held by a very solid Colombia group.

Venezuela has never qualified for a World Cup.

Bolivia's dominance has been on display for the last few matches. It has won three of its last four matches and will look to continue that level of play in today's game against Venezuela.

Tune in at 6:45 p.m ET Friday to see if Venezuela can pull off the upset, or if Bolivia will cruise to an easy victory.

