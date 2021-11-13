How to Watch Bosnia and Herzegovina vs. Finland

The battle for a playoff spot in UEFA Group D heats up as Bosnia and Herzegovina faces Finland on Saturday in World Cup qualifying competition.

The battle for second place in UEFA Group D remains tight. Ukraine currently holds the spot but has played one more game than third-place Finland and fourth-place Bosnia and Herzegovina, two teams that face each other Saturday in World Cup qualifying competition. A win by either side would give that team sole possession of second place.

Finland has eight points thanks to two wins and two draws so far. The country is looking to qualify for its first-ever World Cup. Finland has already had a big year, as it also played in its first-ever UEFA European Championship, though it failed to get out of the group stage.

Bosnia and Herzegovina is one point back of Finland, with one win and four draws. It has appeared in one World Cup back in 2014, in which it placed third in its group with a win and two losses.

These teams faced off in March in the first game of the group stage, with the contest ending in a 2–2 draw.

Finland got two goals from Teemu Pukki, with the first tying the game up and the second giving Finland a brief lead. But Bosnia and Herzegovina's Miroslav Stevanovic scored in the 84th minute to secure the draw. Both teams had seven shots on target, though Finland trailed in total shots 19–12.

