How to Watch Bosnia vs. Ukraine

Ukraine has the potential to finish in second place with a win today to close out group play.

Group D play closes out with Ukraine (1-6-0, 9 points) taking on Bosnia and Herzegovina (1-4-2, 7 points) in a battle for third place and potentially second place. In the other match, France (4-3-0, 15 points) takes on Finland (3-2-2, 11 points) giving Ukraine a chance to jump into third place for the group, giving them an opportunity to get into the next round of playoffs.

In their first match in Group D, Bosnia and Herzegovina tied 1-1 with the Ukraine:

The Ukraine has struggled to close out matches with wins during group play, with an impressive six ties and zero losses. They have played every country competitively, but finishing with ties and not wins could be the difference in them going home or making it to the play-off round.

To start group play, Ukraine tied France twice, Finland and Kazakhstan twice before getting their first win over Finland.

For Bosnia and Herzegovina, they did not get a win until their first win until their fifth match, defeating Kazakhstan, the punching bag of Group D.

That has been the theme for Group D has been ties. If Ukraine and Bosnia and Herzegovina were able to get a win or two over the ties then they might be in a stronger position to advance to the play-offs.

In the end it is win or go home for Ukraine. If they are able to win straight up today, along with a Finland loss, they move on to the play-offs.

If Ukraine loses or ties they are eliminated along with Bosnia and Herzegovina and Kazakhstan.

