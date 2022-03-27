How to Watch Canada vs. Jamaica 2022 World Cup Qualifying

Canada takes on Jamaica looking to bounce back from a defeat against Costa Rica in 2022 World Cup qualifying competition.

Canada can almost taste the World Cup leading into today's qualifier against Jamaica. Despite a 1-0 loss on Thursday to Costa Rica, the Canadian men have done their job so far in qualifiers. It will only take a draw against No. 62 Jamaica to punch its ticket to the World Cup this summer.

How to Watch Canada vs. Jamaica Today:

Game Date: March 27, 2022

Game Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Universo

While Canada fought incredibly hard against Costa Rica to secure its spot at the World Cup, only having 10 men on the field due to midfielder Mark-Anthony Kaye's second yellow card kept it from finding the equalizer which would have sent it to Qatar.

Jamaica most recently played El Salvador to a draw, which officially eliminated El Salvador from any chance of making it to the World Cup. Despite finding itself down 1-0 at only the 21-minute mark, Jamaica continued to fight to stay in the game. El Salvador was able to hold on to its lead until the 72nd minute when Andre Gray was able to find the back of the net to officially eliminate El Salvador.

With an almost sure spot in the World Cup for Canada, Jamaica will likely be motivated by the ability to make Canada wait at least one more game to get to Qatar.

