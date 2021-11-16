How to Watch Canada vs. México

Both of these countries have Panama in their rearview mirrors and want to win to avoid sliding in the standings.

Canada (3-0-4, 13 points) is the only team without a loss in the Concacaf section of the FIFA World Cup qualifying, but it will close out the competition against the team tied for first place in Mexico (4-1-2, 14 points).

A win for either of these teams Tuesday could vault them into first place in the group standings, while a loss could put them at risk of falling behind Panama.

Canada and Mexico battled to a 1–1 tie in their only match so far during qualifying play.

It has been an interesting run for Canada as they have played to ties with traditionally stronger soccer programs in the United States and Canada, as well as Jamaica and Honduras.

Another tie Tuesday could allow Panama to jump Canada in the standings and drop Canada to fourth place, which would knock the team from automatic World Cup qualification into the inter-confederation playoffs.

Mexico is looking to get back on track after losing to the United States. Before that loss, Mexico was 4-0-2 with a 10–3 goal differential.

Mexico looked strong early on, but now it is clear that Canada and the United States, their northern neighbors, are taking soccer much more seriously than they ever have before and are real threats.

