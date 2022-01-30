How to Watch Canada vs. United States in Men's Soccer

Skip to main content

How to Watch Canada vs. United States Soccer: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

A major showdown in Concacaf's World Cup qualifying takes place Sunday when Canada faces off with the United States.

World Cup qualifying competition doesn't get any bigger than this in North America, as first-place Canada faces off against the second-place United States on Sunday in Concacaf.

How to Watch Canada vs. United States Today:

Game Date: Jan. 30, 2022

Game Time: 3:05 p.m. ET

TV: Telemundo (KESE- Yuma-El Centro,CA )

Live stream the Canada vs. United States game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

A win or loss won't ruin either country's chances of qualifying for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, as both sit comfortably high up on the table, but a full three points for either side will be massive—and could help the winning side lock up a qualification.

Canada and the United States have already met once in this qualifying cycle, back on Sep. 5, in what wound up being a 1–1 draw.

Winger Brenden Aaronson scored for the United States in the 55th minute before Canada's Cyle Larin equalized not long thereafter in the 62nd minute.

The U.S. men's national team travels to Canada for today's matchup coming off of a rather flat home win over El Salvador on Thursday. The match would end 1–0 thanks to a 52nd-minute goal by Antonee Robinson.

Canada, on the other hand, fared far better in its last match, entering today after a 2–0 win over Honduras on Thursday thanks to a 73rd-minute goal by Jonathan David and a 10th-minute own goal from Denil Maldonado.

Form aside, today's matchup will feature enormous stakes, the intensity will be as high as possible and it's not a match to be missed for soccer fans.

How To Watch

January
30
2022

Canada vs. United States

TV CHANNEL: Telemundo (KESE- Yuma-El Centro,CA )
Time
3:05
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifying

