How to Watch Costa Rica vs. USMNT 2022 World Cup Qualifying

How to Watch Costa Rica vs USMNT: World Cup Qualifying Live Stream, TV Channel, Time

The USMNT looks to clinch a spot in the 2022 World Cup on Wednesday when it faces Costa Rica.

The U.S. men’s national team made a statement on Sunday night when Christian Pulisic recorded a hat trick to help the Americans beat Panama 5-1, a result that all but clinched its spot in the World Cup in Qatar.

How to Watch Costa Rica vs USMNT Today:

Game Date: March 30, 2022

Game Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV: CBSSN

Live stream the Costa Rica vs USMNT game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Americans currently sit tied with Mexico with 25 points, three back of first place Canada.

They now can do no worse than fourth place but would have to lose by more than five goals to fall that far.

That seems like a long shot, but Costa Rica is fighting for its lives and will be coming out looking to pull off a huge win.

Costa Rica is currently in fourth place but just three points back of the Americans and Mexico.

Costa Rica could catch the Mexican team with a win, but El Tri would have to lose to El Salvador.

Costa Rica has won both of its games during this set of games, including a huge 1-0 victory over Canada last Thursday.

It followed that up with a 2-1 win over El Salvador and has guaranteed itself at least a fourth-place finish where it would play a one-game playoff against either Solomon Islands or New Zealand in June for a berth to Qatar.

USATSI_17972701
