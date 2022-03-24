Skip to main content

How to Watch Costa Rica vs. Canada in FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifying: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Costa Rica hosts first-place Canada in CONCACAF World Cup qualifying on Thursday.

Costa Rica, undefeated in its last four matches in CONCACAF World Cup qualifying, welcomes table-leader Canada, who just needs one point from the match in order to book a spot in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. The exciting matchup will be held at Estadio Nacional de Costa Rica in the city of San José.

How to Watch Costa Rica vs. Canada Today:

Match Date: March 24, 2022

Match Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Universo

Live Stream Costa Rica vs. Canada on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

To the surprise of most, Canada has a four-point lead with three matches left in the final round of World Cup Qualifying and only needs one point in total in the remaining matches to secure its spot at Qatar 2022.

The Canadian national team is the only undefeated side left in the final group and is coming off of five straight victories in the CONCACAF qualifiers. The most recent win was a 2-0 finish in El Salvador thanks to goals from Atiba Hutchinson and Jonathan David.

Costa Rica, meanwhile, is sitting in fifth place with 16 points currently, just one below fourth-place Panama (17). The Ticos will need to leapfrog Panama in order to finish the round in the intercontinental playoff spot.

Costa Rica will face El Salvador and the United States after its match against Canada on the 12th matchday of qualifying.

How To Watch

March
24
2022

Costa Rica vs. Canada

TV CHANNEL: NBC Universo
Time
9:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
