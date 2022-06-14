Costa Rica and New Zealand will battle it out for the last spot in the 2022 FIFA World Cup, which begins in November.

The All Whites of New Zealand will square off against Los Ticos of Costa Rica in Qatar on Tuesday to determine which team will complete the field at the 2022 World Cup and earn a return trip to the host nation with a place in Group E along with Spain, Germany and Japan.

How to Watch Costa Rica vs. New Zealand Today:

Match Date: June 14, 2022

Match Time: 2 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 2, Telemundo, Universo

Live Stream Costa Rica vs. New Zealand on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Most recently, Costa Rica played to a 2-0 win against Martinique. Joel Campbell scored first for Costa Rica in the 28th minute with an assist from Johan Venegas. The insurance goal came late in the game with a goal from Francisco Calvo at the 88' mark.

New Zealand is coming off of a 0-0 draw against Oman. Prior to that game, the All Whites fell 1-0 to Peru. While the game against Peru was played fairly even, a goal in the 69th minute from Gianluca Lapadula was more than New Zealand could overcome.

The Costa Rican team of veterans will use its years of play to recognize when to be patient and when to pounce on opportunities provided. The Ticos are particularly strong on corners and free kicks so the All Whites will need to keep an eye on decoy runners during set pieces.

While Costa Rica has age and wisdom on its side for this matchup, New Zealand brings youth and exuberance to the game which it is hoping will be the difference maker.

Australia won the other intercontinental playoff on Monday, outlasting Peru in penalty kicks after a scoreless draw.

Regional restrictions may apply.