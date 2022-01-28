2022 World Cup Qualifying competition continues in CONCACAF with Costa Rica taking on Panama on Thursday night in a vital matchup for both sides.

Things are razor tight in CONCACAF for 2022 World Cup Qualifying, especially among the top-four teams, Panama included. That's what makes today's matchup between Panama and Costa Rica so vital for both sides.

How to Watch Costa Rica vs. Panama today:

Game Date: Jan. 29, 2022

Game Time: 9 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Universo

At present, Panama sits in the No. 4 spot on the table with 14 points, which would leave them in a position to need another round of qualifying, an inter-confederation play-off against a team from the Oceania region of FIFA.

Panama is tied with Mexico in points but sits just behind El Tri due to having a worse goal differential (plus-four vs. plus-two). They are just one point behind Team USA, who sits at No. 2 in the region, and two points behind first-place Canada.

Costa Rica, meanwhile, is fifth on the table with nine points. That makes earning a win and three points tonight against Panama vital for Los Ticos, if they want a realistic path to Qatar 2022.

These two sides have already met once in this round of qualifying, a 0-0 draw on Sep. 2:

Panama enters this matchup coming off a 2-1 win over El Salvador in which Cecilio Waterman (50') and Freddy Gondola (52') were the goal scorers. Costa Rica, on the other hand, arrives having defeated Honduras 2-1 on Nov. 16 thanks to goals by Oscar Duarte (20') and Gerson Torres (90+5').

This will be the biggest match either of these sides have faced thus far in 2022 World Cup Qualifying, so there's no doubt it will be intense and gripping theater.

Tune into NBC Universo at 9:00 p.m. ET to catch the drama.

