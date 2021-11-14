A spot in the World Cup is on the line on Saturday as Russia takes on Croatia on Sunday in World Cup Qualifying.

It's all come down to this in UEFA Group H: First-place Russia vs. second-place Croatia face in the final match of qualifying, with direct qualification to the World Cup on the line.

How to Watch Croatia vs. Russia Today:

Match Date: Nov. 14, 2021

Match Time: 8:50 a.m. ET

TV: TUDN

Live Stream Croatia vs. Russia on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

For Russia, its two-point lead over Croatia means that a win or a draw will send the Russian team to next year's World Cup. A 6-0 win over Cyprus on Thursday has put Russia on the precipice of a trip to Qatar, where it would play in its third consecutive World Cup.

Croatia has guaranteed itself a spot in the playoff round at least, but a win on Saturday would allow the team to surpass Russia and directly qualify for the World Cup.

Croatia were the runners-up in the 2018 World Cup, where the team lost to France. Since 1998, the team has appeared in five out of six World Cups.

The first meeting of these teams ended in a 0-0 tie. Croatia took 15 shots, but just two were on target, while three of Russia's eight shots were on target. Croatia held the ball for 60% of the match.

The team that fails to qualify will head to the 12-team UEFA Second Round, from which three teams will advance to the World Cup.

Regional restrictions may apply.