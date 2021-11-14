Skip to main content
    • November 14, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Croatia vs. Russia: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    A spot in the World Cup is on the line on Saturday as Russia takes on Croatia on Sunday in World Cup Qualifying.
    Author:

    It's all come down to this in UEFA Group H: First-place Russia vs. second-place Croatia face in the final match of qualifying, with direct qualification to the World Cup on the line.

    How to Watch Croatia vs. Russia Today:

    Match Date: Nov. 14, 2021

    Match Time: 8:50 a.m. ET

    TV: TUDN

    Live Stream Croatia vs. Russia on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    For Russia, its two-point lead over Croatia means that a win or a draw will send the Russian team to next year's World Cup. A 6-0 win over Cyprus on Thursday has put Russia on the precipice of a trip to Qatar, where it would play in its third consecutive World Cup.

    Croatia has guaranteed itself a spot in the playoff round at least, but a win on Saturday would allow the team to surpass Russia and directly qualify for the World Cup.

    Croatia were the runners-up in the 2018 World Cup, where the team lost to France. Since 1998, the team has appeared in five out of six World Cups.

    The first meeting of these teams ended in a 0-0 tie. Croatia took 15 shots, but just two were on target, while three of Russia's eight shots were on target. Croatia held the ball for 60% of the match.

    The team that fails to qualify will head to the 12-team UEFA Second Round, from which three teams will advance to the World Cup.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    How To Watch

    November
    14
    2021

    Croatia vs. Russia

    TV CHANNEL: TUDN
    Time
    8:50
    AM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Soccer Fans
    FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifying

    How to Watch Croatia vs. Russia

    just now
    Soccer Fans 2
    FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifying

    How to Watch Slovenia vs. Cyprus

    5 minutes ago
    Soccer Ball
    FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifying

    How to Watch Malta vs. Slovakia

    5 minutes ago
    Golf Course
    Golf

    How to Watch AVIV Dubai Championship, Final Round

    5 hours ago
    USATSI_17144455
    NBA

    How to Watch Timberwolves at Clippers

    10 hours ago
    Andy Murray Tennis
    Tennis

    How to Watch World Team Tennis

    10 hours ago
    USATSI_17128421
    College Football

    How to Watch Texas at Gonzaga

    10 hours ago
    USATSI_17108490
    College Football

    How to Watch Utah State vs. San Jose State

    10 hours ago
    Oct 23, 2021; Pasadena, California, USA; Oregon Ducks quarterback Anthony Brown (13) celebrates after scoring on a 43-yard touchdown run against the UCLA Bruins in the second half at Rose Bowl. Oregon defeated UCLA 34-31. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
    College Football

    How to Watch Washington State vs. Oregon

    10 hours ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy