How to Watch Czech Republic vs. Estonia

In the matter of one afternoon, the second place and third place teams could have a dramatic switch.

This one gets fairly complicated. The Czech Republic (3-2-2, 11 points) is just three points behind second place and with a win over Estonia (1-1-5, 4 points) could tie Wales in that position, who finishes out Group E play against the top team in the field, Belgium. The countries are separated by just two points in goal differential. Each of these matches happened once back in March, with Czech Republic and Belgium crushing their opponents.

Czech Republic kicked off group play with a massive win over Estonia (6-2) in their most impressive match to date:

In the first set of matches for Group E, Czech Republic crushed Estonia (6-2) and Belgium soundly defeated Wales (3-1), which just so happen to be the final two matches for this group, which, if recent history repeats itself, will see Czech Republic jump from third to second place.

For Czech Republic, they have gone 2-1-1 in their last four matches with a 5-5 goal differential.

They have been middle of the pack all through group play and have been average on both offense and defense overall.

The same can be said for Wales, who have one more win, but have exactly one more goal scored and one less goal given up. Both countries have not done anything to stand out and take control of their destiny.

Momentum is on Wales' side as they have gone 4-2-0 in their last six matches, outsourcing opponents 12-5 and playing about as well as anyone in the group. Can Wales ride the momentum and advance to the play-offs?

