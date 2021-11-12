A 2022 World Cup spot is already in the bag for Denmark, which hosts the Faroe Islands on Friday in World Cup qualifying.

Denmark already has booked its place at the 2022 World Cup and will host Group F straggler Faroe Islands in its penultimate qualifier Friday free from pressure.

Head coach Kasper Hjulmand has guided Denmark to a flawless 8–0 campaign so far. The team has yet to so much as concede a goal through eight matches.

How to Watch Denmark vs. Faroe Islands Today

Game Date: Nov. 12, 2021

Game Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

TV: TUDNxtra 3

Live Stream: You can stream the match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

A seven-point gap at the top of Group F means there’s no catching Denmark on the road to Qatar, while the Faroe Islands need two wins in its last two games for just a chance to finish in fourth.

The low-stakes fixture gives Hjulmand license to mix up his lineup, with Rasmus Nissen, Jesper Lindstrøm and Anders Dreyer in contention for starts.

Faroe Islands manager Håkan Ericson has led his side to just one win in eight World Cup qualifiers thus far. The team has failed to find the back of the net in four of their past five outings.

Faroe Islands has fallen to Denmark in each of their four meetings to date.