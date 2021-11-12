Skip to main content
    • November 12, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Denmark vs. Faroe Islands: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    A 2022 World Cup spot is already in the bag for Denmark, which hosts the Faroe Islands on Friday in World Cup qualifying.
    Author:

    Denmark already has booked its place at the 2022 World Cup and will host Group F straggler Faroe Islands in its penultimate qualifier Friday free from pressure.

    Head coach Kasper Hjulmand has guided Denmark to a flawless 8–0 campaign so far. The team has yet to so much as concede a goal through eight matches.

    How to Watch Denmark vs. Faroe Islands Today

    Game Date: Nov. 12, 2021

    Game Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

    TV: TUDNxtra 3

    Live Stream: You can stream the match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    A seven-point gap at the top of Group F means there’s no catching Denmark on the road to Qatar, while the Faroe Islands need two wins in its last two games for just a chance to finish in fourth.

    The low-stakes fixture gives Hjulmand license to mix up his lineup, with Rasmus Nissen, Jesper Lindstrøm and Anders Dreyer in contention for starts.

    Faroe Islands manager Håkan Ericson has led his side to just one win in eight World Cup qualifiers thus far. The team has failed to find the back of the net in four of their past five outings.

    Faroe Islands has fallen to Denmark in each of their four meetings to date.

    How To Watch

    November
    12
    2021

    Denmark vs. Faroe Islands

    TV CHANNEL: TUDNxtra 3
    Time
    2:30
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Soccer Fans 2
    FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifying

    How to Watch Andorra vs. Poland

    41 seconds ago
    Soccer Fans 2
    FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifying

    How to Watch Hungary vs. San Marino

    41 seconds ago
    Maryland Soccer
    FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifying

    How to Watch Denmark vs. Faroe Islands

    41 seconds ago
    Soccer Fans
    FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifying

    How to Watch Northern Ireland vs. Lithuania

    41 seconds ago
    Virginia Soccer
    CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifying 2022

    How to Watch Italy vs Switzerland

    41 seconds ago
    Soccer Fans
    CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifying 2022

    How to Watch England vs Albania

    41 seconds ago
    Soccer Fans
    CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifying 2022

    How to Watch Austria vs Israel

    41 seconds ago
    USATSI_17142808
    PGA Tour

    How to Watch the Houston Open, Second Round

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_17096184
    NBA G League Basketball

    How to Watch Santa Cruz Warriors at Oklahoma City Blue

    1 hour ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy