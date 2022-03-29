Skip to main content

How to Watch Ecuador vs. Argentina: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Ecuador hosts Argentina in the final round of CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifiers on Tuesday in Guayaquil.

Both Ecuador and Argentina already secured their direct qualifications to the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar following their performances in the first 17 rounds of matches in the CONMEBOL tournament. 

Argentina, positioned in second place in the standings with 38 points, qualified back in November, as its 13-point lead over third place Ecuador meant booking its spot early. Ecuador was able to qualify last Thursday despite losing 3-1 to Paraguay thanks to the other results on the day.

How to Watch Ecuador vs. Argentina Today:

Match Date: March 29, 2022

Match Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: TyC Sports

Live Stream Ecuador vs. Argentina on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Ecuador was able to qualify for its fourth World Cup ever after Uruguay defeated Peru the previous matchday, leaving both Ecuador and Uruguay on 25 points and in third and fourth place, respectively. Peru has 21 points, which with one match left isn't enough to usurp them in the table.

Argentina is coming off of a 3-0 victory over a Venezuelan team that has been eliminated for a while and wasn't too much of a test for the Lionel Messi-led squad. Messi, Ángel Di Maria and Nicolás González all got on the scoresheet in the match.

Ecuador hosts Argentina at Estadio Monumental Banco Pichincha on Tuesday, where the home nation will look to do away with Argentina's 30-match undefeated streak.

