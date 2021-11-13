Skip to main content
    • November 13, 2021
    How to Watch El Salvador vs. Jamaica: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    El Salvador and Jamaica face off on CONCACAF Matchday 7 in World Cup qualifying competition.
    Third-round play in CONCACAF qualifying for the 2022 FIFA World Cup resumes on Friday, with sixth-place Jamaica taking on seventh-place El Salvador in San Salvador.

    How to Watch El Salvador vs. Jamaica Today:

    Match Date: Nov. 12, 2021

    Match Time: 10 p.m. ET

    TV: NBC Universo

    Live Stream El Salvador vs. Jamaica on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Both teams currently have five points, putting them three points behind Panama for fourth place. The top three teams at the end of the round qualify for the World Cup, while fourth place will advance to the inter-confederation playoffs.

    Jamaica has one win so far, beating Honduras 2-0 behind goals from Kemar Roofe and Oniel Fisher. The team is attempting to qualify for its first World Cup since 1998 when it lost in the group stage. As of now, that is the only World Cup appearance for the country, though it has shown out well in the Gold Cup over the past decade, with two runner-up finishes.

    El Salvador also enters this match with one win in this round, as it defeated Panama in October 1-0 thanks to a goal in the 37th minute by Enrico Hernandez.

    El Salvador has appeared in two World Cups, but the most recent one was in 1982. The team hasn't gotten out of the quarterfinals in the Gold Cup since 1989.

    This is the first of two meetings between these two countries in this round.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

