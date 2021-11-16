How to Watch Finland vs. France

France has won its group and will advance to the next round of the FIFA World Cup.

In Tuesday's match between France (4-3-0, 15 points) and Finland (3-2-2, 11 points), the latter has a lot on the line.

If France wins, it has the chance to eliminate Finland if Ukraine (1-6-0, 9 points) can win against Bosnia and Herzegovina (1-4-2, 7 points). France must balance the opportunity to eliminate a country and protecting against injury.

In the first match between these teams, France took care of business against Finland, winning 2–0 and maintaining their undefeated record in group play.

During group play, France has been the class of the group. It is undefeated and leads all teams in the group in goals scored (16), goals allowed (3) and goal differential (+13).

The one challenge for France has been on offense. Half of their goals were scored in one match against very overmatched Kazakhstan (8–0).

In seven matches France has scored 12 of its 16 goals in three matches, scoring one goal or being shutout in the other four matches in an otherwise underwhelming group.

Finland's season is on the line in this match. A loss here opens the door for Ukraine to jump them in the standings with a win in its own match.

Finland barely has a positive goal differential (+2) in group play, scoring eight of their 10 goals against Kazakhstan and Bosnia and Herzegovina, the two teams at the bottom of the standings.

