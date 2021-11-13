First place in their qualifying pool is the prize for France if it can get the better of Kazakhstan in Saturday's World Cup qualifying matchup.

France welcomes Kazakhstan to the Parc des Princes with a chance to tie down a first-place finish atop Group D in 2022 World Cup qualifying competition.

France has a chance to seal its spot in Qatar with one game to spare, while Kazakhstan descends on Paris still in search of its first qualifying win.

How to Watch France vs. Kazakhstan Today

Game Date: Nov. 13, 2021

Game Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

TV: UNIMAS (WUTH - Hartford-New Haven, CT)

Live Stream: You can stream the match on fuboTV.

Kazakhstan is condemned to a last-place finish in Group D regardless of Saturday’s result, the final opportunity to ensure qualification doesn’t end with a zero next to its name.

By contrast, Didier Deschamps’s side has not lost a competitive game in regulation time since June 2019 and was crowned UEFA Nations League champion last month.

Karim Benzema and Kylian Mbappé scored in a 2–1 comeback in their decider against Spain.

Paul Pogba played the full 90 minutes in the win, but the Manchester United midfielder won’t play in Paris following an injury that threatens to rule him out for the rest of the calendar year. Pogba's clubmate Raphaël Varane and Paris Saint-Germain’s Presnel Kimpembe are also absent for the reigning world champions.

Kazakhstan coach Talgat Baysufinov, meanwhile, will be without CSKA Moscow marvel Bakhtiyar Zaynutdinov, whose eight goals in 20 caps makes him the highest active scorer for his national team.

The 23-year-old has enjoyed a prolific start to his international career and isn’t far from eclipsing Ruslan Baltiyev’s all-time record of 13 goals for Kazakhstan.

Midfielder Yan Vorogovsky is also suspended for the trip as Kazakhstan chases its first clean sheet in more than 12 months with the odds stacked against them.