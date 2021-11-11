How to Watch Georgia vs. Sweden

Sweden looks to expand its lead in Group B of UEFA World Cup qualifying when it faces Georgia on Thursday.

Georgia has been eliminated from the 2022 World Cup, but it still has chances to play spoiler, like in Thursday's game against Sweden, the current leader in the group over Spain.

Sweden has played six games so far, with five wins and one loss. That gives it 15 points, putting the team in a position to qualify for the 2022 World Cup. If it qualifies, this would be the first time since 2002/2006 that the Swedes made the World Cup in back-to-back attempts.

As for Georgia, it has one win so far in group play, defeating Kosovo by a 2-1 score. Georgia has never qualified for the World Cup, a streak that will continue in 2022.

Sweden only won the first meeting of these teams by a 1-0 margin, with Viktor Claesson scoring the only goal of the match in the 35th minute.

Sweden held possession for 55% of the contest, taking 10 shots to Georgia's eight. It wasn't a dominant showing for a team with a plus-nine goal differential through six games against a team with a minus-eight goal differential in seven matches.

