Skip to main content
    • November 11, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Georgia vs. Sweden: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Sweden looks to expand its lead in Group B of UEFA World Cup qualifying when it faces Georgia on Thursday.
    Author:

    Georgia has been eliminated from the 2022 World Cup, but it still has chances to play spoiler, like in Thursday's game against Sweden, the current leader in the group over Spain.

    How to Watch Georgia vs. Sweden Today:

    Match Date: Nov. 11, 2021

    Match Time: 11:45 a.m. ET

    TV: TUDNxtra 2

    Live Stream Georgia vs. Sweden on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Sweden has played six games so far, with five wins and one loss. That gives it 15 points, putting the team in a position to qualify for the 2022 World Cup. If it qualifies, this would be the first time since 2002/2006 that the Swedes made the World Cup in back-to-back attempts.

    As for Georgia, it has one win so far in group play, defeating Kosovo by a 2-1 score. Georgia has never qualified for the World Cup, a streak that will continue in 2022.

    Sweden only won the first meeting of these teams by a 1-0 margin, with Viktor Claesson scoring the only goal of the match in the 35th minute.

    Sweden held possession for 55% of the contest, taking 10 shots to Georgia's eight. It wasn't a dominant showing for a team with a plus-nine goal differential through six games against a team with a minus-eight goal differential in seven matches.

    Regional restrictions may apply

    How To Watch

    November
    11
    2021

    Georgia vs. Sweden

    TV CHANNEL: TUDNxtra 2
    Time
    11:45
    AM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Virginia Soccer
    FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifying

    How to Watch Azerbaijan vs. Luxembourg

    40 seconds ago
    Fans
    FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifying

    How to Watch Armenia vs. Macedonia

    40 seconds ago
    Maryland Soccer
    FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifying

    How to Watch Georgia vs. Sweden

    40 seconds ago
    USATSI_16749736 (1)
    LPGA Tour Golf

    How to Watch Pelican Women's Championship, First Round

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_16834991
    European PGA Tour

    How to Watch AVIV Dubai Championship, First Round

    6 hours ago
    Golf Course
    Womens Golf

    How to Watch Amateur Asia-Pacific Championship, Second Round

    10 hours ago
    USATSI_17122940
    NBA

    How to Watch Heat vs. Lakers

    13 hours ago
    USATSI_10735204
    Women's College Basketball

    How to Watch Pepperdine at UCLA in Women's College Basketball

    13 hours ago
    USATSI_17123004
    NBA

    How to Watch Timberwolves vs. Warriors

    13 hours ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy