    • November 11, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Germany vs. Liechtenstein: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Germany has already clinched a spot in the 2022 World Cup and will play Liechtenstein on Thursday.
    Germany is one of just two teams -- the other being Denmark -- that has clinched its group in UEFA qualifying for the 2022 FIFA World Cup. But the team still has matches to play, like Thursday's meeting with Liechtenstein.

    Match Date: Nov. 11, 2021

    Match Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

    TV: TUDNxtra 4

    Live Stream Germany vs. Liechtenstein on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Germany has played eight group league games, winning seven of those, with the other game being a 2-1 loss to North Macedonia. Germany has only allowed two goals in the group stage.

    By qualifying for the World Cup, Germany has now missed just two World Cups, once because the team didn't enter and once because it was banned from competing.

    Liechtenstein has yet to win a match in this qualifying tournament. It has a goal differential of -21. The country has never qualified for the World Cup, winning just two qualifying matches, both in 2006.

    Germany won the first meeting 2-0, with Timo Werner and Leroy Sane each scoring. Germany controlled time of possession, holding onto the ball for 86% of the match.

