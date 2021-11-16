Both of these teams have been eliminated from World Cup contention, but Gibraltar is still looking for its first win of qualifying competition.

Gibraltar (0-0-9, 0 points) enters its final match of World Cup qualifying competition against the country just above it in the Group G standings, Latvia (1-3-5, 6 points). Each country has been eliminated from World Cup contention but will put pride on the line in Tuesday's match.

How to Watch Gibraltar vs. Latvia today:

Game Date: Nov. 16, 2021

Game Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

TV: TUDNxtra 5

Latvia had a strong win against Gibraltar for their only win of group play so far.

Gibraltar has no wins but has given up less goals than San Marino, and has also scored more goals and has a better overall goal differential than the only other team to lose all its matches.

Gibraltar has given up at least three goals in every match so far and given up six or more three times. Latvia’s high in goals is three (twice, once against Gibraltar) and they have eight goals overall in nine matches. Latvia cannot move higher than fifth place in the group, but a win against Gibraltar would send them out of World Cup qualifying competition on a positive note.

