How to Watch Greece vs. Kosovo

The final two matches of Group B take place Sunday in UEFA World Cup qualifying competition, including this one between Greece and Kosovo.

In one of the final matches in UEFA World Cup qualifying competition, Greece (2-3-2, 9 points) will take on Kosovo (1-1-5, 4 points) in Group B action.

How to Watch Grecia vs. Kosovo today:

Game Date: Nov. 14, 2021

Game Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

TV: TUDNxtra 5

Both of these teams have been eliminated from contention, as Spain (16 points) and Sweden (15 points) have clinched the top two spots in the group, but Kosovo can tie Georgia (7 points) at the bottom of the group with a win.

These two teams faced each other once in group play already, resulting in a 1–1 tie.

To start group play, Greece tied with Spain, Georgia and then Kosovo. Those represented blown opportunities to get wins on the board. Those three ties pushed Greece to the middle of the standings rather than giving them a chance to finish in the top two with either Spain or Sweden.

On the other side, Kosovo is last in goals (four), goals allowed (14) and goal differential (minus-10) in Group B. The team has won just one match so far when it knocked off Georgia 1–0, then gave that win back in their second match against Georgia.

