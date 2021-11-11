Spain tries to lock up a spot in the playoff and knock Greece out of the World Cup when the two nations face off in 2022 World Cup Qualifying competition.

There are a lot of UEFA qualifying matches on Thursday, but the Group B battle between second-place Spain and third-place Greece might be the most compelling.

How to Watch Greece vs. Spain Today:

Match Date: Nov. 11, 2021

Match Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

TV: UniMás

Greece is in a must-win situation. A loss and a Spain win would put the team too far back in the qualifying race. The Greeks failed to qualify for the 2018 World Cup as well, and after making back-to-back appearances in the 2010s, it's starting to look like Greece isn't on the way to being a perennial presence in the World Cup.

As for Spain, a win will lock it into at least the playoffs, though it has a shot to get past Sweden for the automatic bid. The 2010 World Cup champions haven't missed the event since 1974.

The sides played to a 1-1 draw in the first group stage meeting back in March. Álvaro Morata gave Spain the lead in the 33rd minute, but Greece answered back, as Anastasios Bakasetas scored on a penalty kick in the 56th minute.

Spain held the ball for 80% of that match, taking nine shots while Greece took just one.

Spain will match up against Sweden in the final group stage meeting, so a loss on Thursday could put the Spanish in danger of falling outside of the top two. But the team's ranking in the Nations League assures it of a spot in the playoff regardless of that result.

