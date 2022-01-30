Skip to main content

How to Watch Honduras vs. El Salvador: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The two bottom teams on the CONCACAF table in 2022 World Cup qualification when Honduras and El Salvador face off on Sunday.

With both Honduras' and El Salvador's shot at the 2022 World Cup essentially evaporated, today's matchup will be about building towards 2026, when World Cup qualification might be more reasonable for both countries.

How to Watch Honduras vs. El Salvador Today:

Game Date: Jan. 30, 2022

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Universo

Live stream the Honduras vs. El Salvador game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Either way, CONCACAF qualifying action is never short of drama and excitement, and Honduras vs. El Salvador will be no different.

Honduras enters the match with three points in nine matches, having dropped its last five outings in a row. Most recently, it was defeated 2-0 by Canada. El Salvador, meanwhile, enters the match on a defeat of its own, 1-0 against the United States on Thursday.

These two sides last met on Oct. 7, when El Salvador came out victorious 1-0 behind a 37th-minute goal by Enrico Hernandez.

Despite so little at stake, today will provide a great opportunity for El Salvador and Honduras to develop players towards the 2026 World Cup, which will be hosted jointly by the United States, Mexico and Canada, leaving more spots open for smaller CONCACAF teams.

Tune into NBC Universo at 7:00 p.m. ET to catch the action.

Regional restrictions may apply.

