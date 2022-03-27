Skip to main content

How to Watch Honduras vs. Mexico: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Already-eliminated Honduras hosts Mexico who is hoping to clinch a spot at the World Cup with a match to go in the CONCACAF Octagonal on Sunday.

As Honduras no longer has the chance to qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup, the team is now playing the role of spoiler as it just drew away at intercontinental playoff spot hopefuls Panama, putting a dent in Los Canaleros' dream of making it to Qatar. Mexico, meanwhile, is in third place in the standings, tied on points with the United States, who it just drew with at Estadio Azteca on Thursday.

How to Watch Honduras vs. Mexico Today:

Match Date: March 27, 2022

Match Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV: Telemundo

Live Stream Honduras vs. Mexico on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Gerardo Martino, head coach of El Tri, will not be able to travel with the team to San Pedro Sula due to an eye procedure that impedes him from getting on a flight.

Mexico is coming off of a 0-0 draw at home to eternal rival United States in a match that saw Gregg Berhalter's men put the pressure on to the point where Guillermo Ochoa was El Tri's best performer on the night.

Mexico would secure its direct qualification to Qatar 2022 with a win against Honduras and a Costa Rican draw or loss Rica in its match at El Salvador.

