A new era begins for Honduras on Friday as Hernán Darío Gómez looks to ignite the team against his old employer Panama.

Honduras is the only CONCACAF team yet to clinch a win in the 2022 World Cup qualifying trail. The team will look to beat fourth-place Panama on Friday.

Already a gap is forming between the top and bottom half of CONCACAF’s ranks on the road to Qatar as, with Honduras in need of change. The team brought on Hernán Darío Gómez as the coach in October to provide a spark.

How to Watch Honduras vs. Panama Today

Game Date: Nov. 12, 2021

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Universo

Gomez will be making his first appearance at the Estadio Olímpico Metropolitano, and it will come against the team he guided into the 2018 World Cup. After pulling off the unimaginable to take Panama to its first World Cup, he will face similar odds with his new team.

Honduras are without a win in eight matches and have the worst defensive record in CONCACAF qualifying (10 goals in six games), but Gomez will look to instill a counter-oriented approach.

Panama had mixed results in October. An Aníbal Godoy goal broke the hearts of the United States, but the boost provided by that win was tempered by away defeats to El Salvador (1–0) and Canada (4–1).

Godoy is one of two players in the Panama squad who have taken the field for more than 100 international matches. Honduras defender Maynor Figueroa could make his 178th international appearance Friday after serving a suspension against Jamaica last month.