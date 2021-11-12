Skip to main content
    • November 12, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Honduras vs. Panama: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    A new era begins for Honduras on Friday as Hernán Darío Gómez looks to ignite the team against his old employer Panama.
    Author:

    Honduras is the only CONCACAF team yet to clinch a win in the 2022 World Cup qualifying trail. The team will look to beat fourth-place Panama on Friday.

    Already a gap is forming between the top and bottom half of CONCACAF’s ranks on the road to Qatar as, with Honduras in need of change. The team brought on Hernán Darío Gómez as the coach in October to provide a spark.

    How to Watch Honduras vs. Panama Today

    Game Date: Nov. 12, 2021

    Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

    TV: NBC Universo

    Live Stream: You can stream the match on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Gomez will be making his first appearance at the Estadio Olímpico Metropolitano, and it will come against the team he guided into the 2018 World Cup. After pulling off the unimaginable to take Panama to its first World Cup, he will face similar odds with his new team.

    Honduras are without a win in eight matches and have the worst defensive record in CONCACAF qualifying (10 goals in six games), but Gomez will look to instill a counter-oriented approach.

    Panama had mixed results in October. An Aníbal Godoy goal broke the hearts of the United States, but the boost provided by that win was tempered by away defeats to El Salvador (1–0) and Canada (4–1).

    Godoy is one of two players in the Panama squad who have taken the field for more than 100 international matches. Honduras defender Maynor Figueroa could make his 178th international appearance Friday after serving a suspension against Jamaica last month.

    How To Watch

    October
    12
    2021

    Honduras vs. Panama

    TV CHANNEL: NBC Universo
    Time
    7:30
    PM/ET
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    USATSI_15866718 (2)
    College Hockey

    How to Watch Wisconsin at Notre Dame in Men's College Hockey

    5 minutes ago
    USATSI_15866720 (4)
    College Hockey

    How to Watch Merrimack at Maine in Men's College Hockey

    5 minutes ago
    USATSI_17134553
    NBA

    How to Watch Pistons at Cavaliers

    5 minutes ago
    USATSI_16449674
    FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifying

    How to Watch Honduras vs. Panama

    5 minutes ago
    USATSI_17134930
    NBA

    How to Watch Bucks at Celtics

    5 minutes ago
    USATSI_17122012
    NBA

    How to Watch Knicks at Hornets

    35 minutes ago
    USATSI_17143817
    NHL

    How to Watch Capitals at Blue Jackets

    35 minutes ago
    USATSI_17128247
    NHL

    How to Watch Flyers at Hurricanes

    35 minutes ago
    USATSI_15837611
    Women's College Basketball

    How to Watch South Carolina at South Dakota in Women's College Basketball

    35 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy