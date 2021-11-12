San Marino will look to end a 17-year wait for a win when the team visits Hungary in UEFA World Cup qualifying Friday.

Hungary has just a glimmer of hope left in its bid to qualify for the 2022 World Cup. The team must beat San Marino in Budapest on Friday for even a chance to stay alive in Group I.

Marco Rossi’s men sit six points back from second-place Poland in Group I with just two matches to go.

How to Watch Hungary vs. San Marino Today

Game Date: Nov. 12, 2021

Game Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

TV: TUDNxtra 6

Hungary has defeated San Marino by at least three goals in each of their five previous encounters. San Marino has conceded 22 goals in those past meetings while failing to score even one.

Hungary has won just once in its last nine matches, but a 1–1 draw against England at Wembley last month is evidence of the team’s resiliency.

Hungary has won just twice on the road in qualifying, and home and away defeats against third-place Albania could keep the team out of contention.

San Marino has lost its last eight games in a row and has not recorded a win since it beat Liechtenstein 1–0 in a friendly match in April 2004. Hungary will look to avoid freeing San Marino from that 17-year curse.