How to Watch Jamaica vs. El Salvador in 2022 World Cup Qualifying

How to Watch Jamaica vs. El Salvador: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

El Salvador visits Jamaica in a must-win match for the visitors in the 2022 CONCACAF World Cup qualifying tournament on Thursday.

The 12th matchday of the final round of CONCACAF World Cup qualifying kicks off when Jamaica host El Salvador at the National Stadium in the city of Kingston. The Central American country can only aspire to reach the fourth spot in the standings, which is the intercontinental playoff spot, but for even that to happen, El Salvador will need a lot of help from other results in the window.

How to Watch Jamaica vs. El Salvador Today:

Match Date: March 24, 2022

Match Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Universo

Live Stream Jamaica vs. El Salvador on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

El Salvador is currently in sixth place in the final group standings with nine points, below Panama (17 points) and Costa Rica (16 points), who are in the fourth and fifth place respectively. Hugo Perez's squad can only reach that fourth spot in the table, and with three matches left, would need to win out and hope that Panama loses all three of its matches and that Costa Rica gains no more than one point out of nine.

El Salvador has just one victory in its last seven matches in World Cup Qualifying, which was a 2-0 finish over last-place Honduras on the 10th matchday thanks to goals from Nelson Bonilla and Darwin Cerén.

In order to keep the dream alive, El Salvador will now travel to Kingston to face an already-eliminated Jamaica side. However, the Reggae Boyz will surely not make it easy, as no point earned in the CONCACAF tournament ever comes easy, particularly on the road.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

March
24
2022

Jamaica vs. El Salvador

TV CHANNEL: NBC Universo
Time
6:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free trial.)
